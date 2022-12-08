Bigg Boss Tamil 6: All Is Not Well Among The Trio- Vikraman, ADK & Ram?

While the contestants have a divided opinion that the house has inner groups that influence the game flow, Kamal Haasan condemned it and reiterated that the players should follow their individual game plans to sustain the show.

The ongoing sixth season of the Tamil Bigg Boss show is nearing its 70th day. The show has been receiving lukewarm responses since its launch. The show was launched in October with 21 contestants, with 'Myna' Nandhini as a wild card entrant.

However, one can see that few housemates engage themselves in 'groupism.' One such group is ADK, Ram, and Vikraman. They were often seen killing time with themselves, gossiping about the housemates and the happenings of the tasks. Azeem had already pointed out to ADK once that the trio often spend quality time together as compared to other housemates.

Meanwhile, in today's clip, it is revealed that Vikraman had gossiped about Ram and ADK to a few housemates, and it did not go well with the latter two. And in turn, Ram and ADK were seen complaining about Vikraman and his behaviour.

This is not the first time that Ram and ADK have gossiped about others. In fact, they were nicknamed by netizens as the "gossip machine of the house" for gossiping about nearly everyone in it.

Netizens are trolling ADK for his act. They have nicknamed ADK 'Oorkelavi ADK,' which can be roughly translated as 'gossip aunt.'

Nevertheless, Vikraman is considered a strong player by the audience, and he has a strong fan base.

On the other hand, Ram is in danger zone, as he has received the fewest votes. Will this act of Ram's have any impact on his vote bank? We will have to wait until this weekend's episode to know who will be evicted from the show.