Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Amudhavanan Files A Case Against Vikraman In The Courtroom Task, Reveals The Latest Promo

After much drama in the captaincy task yesterday, it looks like Bigg boss has decided to give the housemates a change to raise an issue, discuss them and sort it out in the presence of a Judge.

In one of the unseen videos, it is revealed that the housemate who files the case can decide upon their advocates. They have the liberty to choose the eye witnesses too. The remaining housemates will remain as jury.

Further, after the argument session in the courtroom ends, the jury has to discuss among themselves and come up with a unanimous opinion which will be considered by the sitting judge. But it is up to the discretion of the Judge to pronounce the verdict either for or against the unanimous opinion of the Jury.

In the promo, it is revealed that Amudhavanan files a case against Vikraman. The unseen video shows that the case is about Amudhavanan confronting Vikraman's accusation of being a villain in Janani's game.