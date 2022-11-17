Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Azeem & ADK Exchange Heated Words In New Promo

Though ADK was able to get hold of the thief, he couldn't retrieve the box as VJ Kathiravan had placed it inside the cave.

According to the unseen videos, VJ Kathiravan was seen successfully stealing the heavy weighted treasure box under the vigil ADK who is the security chief of the museum.

Following yesterday's secret task to Azeem and Rachita, they joined hands with VJ Kathiravan to steal the treasure box.

Dumbfounded ADK couldn't control his helplessness. He was seen expressing his disappointment to Vikraman as he didn't get any help from his team members and he was literally the only person who spent sleepless night to safe guard the treasures of the museum.

Furthermore, Azeem was seen gas-lighting the King (Robert Master) and Queen (Rachitha) to punish the security chief and fire his staff for dereliction of duty. This further agitated ADK.

As a continuation of this, in the first promo released by Vijay Television, it was seen that Azeem and ADK were exchanging heated words. ADK went on to say Azeem is the worst contestant of all and he has gained negativity both from inside and outside the house. And that he has never liked him and would henceforth confront him directly. Azeem too chided ADK for the previous night's argument.

For the unversed, yesterday as soon as the game began, the servants of the musuem namely Shivin, Amuthavanan, 'Myna' Nandhini had served food to the Royal family and Shivin had offered a salty food to Rachita (Queen).

The argument that broke after that blaming Azeem for being careless and failed in his duty to safeguard the King and Queen. The scenario turned ugly where almost the entire house confronted Azeem.

ADK had then suggested to bring the cooked food for Azeem to taste and then share it to the royal members which eventually didn't go well with Azeem. He was so agitated that he was not ready to hear any suggestion. So he started arguing with ADK too.

We will have to wait till tonight to know exactly who was right!!