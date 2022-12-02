Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Azeem And Dhana Are Fighting To Stay In Limelight, Says Robert

The house went on fire on the second day itself, with housemates having heated conversations among themselves.

While GP Muthu opted out of the show voluntarily, other contestants, including Shanthi, Asal Kolar, Sherina, Maheshwari, and recently Robert Master, were evicted from the house each weekend.

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is currently in its eighth week and is steadily gaining viewership. The show, which was launched on Vijay TV in October with 21 contestants on board, saw eliminations every week.

While the remaining contestants show their aggressive behaviour rarely, Azeem and Dhanalakshmi are being ridiculed for being fighting cocks. They were seen picking up fights with almost everyone in the house, and for sillier reasons as well.

One can only wonder if they both suffer from hypersensitivity disorder. But their fellow housemate, Robert, who was evicted recently, has a different opinion about them.

Post-eviction, Robert Master has been giving fun-filled interviews on private channels.

In one such interview with Indiaglitz, the interviewer questioned him about Robert's opinion about the fighting cocks of the house.

Robert replied, "Azeem and Dhanalakshmi must have learned the tactics of survival by watching previous seasons." "They strongly believe that the only way to steal the limelight is to pick fights often. It is very blatant. I don't think anyone else behaves so badly inside the house."

Previously, in one of his first post-elimination interviews, Robert stated that both Azeem and Vikraman are dangerous and untrustworthy.

Further in the same interview with Indiaglitz, Robert Master revealed that he has a crush on his fellow housemate Rachitha and that everything he did for her was "fanboy" behavior.

Robert Master entered the house with much expectation. He played his game with full enthusiasm in the early days of the show. He eventually adopted a more relaxed attitude toward the tasks.

He was also criticized for building a father-daughter relationship with Queency and thereby influencing the game. He was highly ridiculed for constantly flirting with his fellow contestant, Rachitha Mahalakshmi. Despite Kamal Haasan's repeated warnings, Robert showed little participation in the tasks. These were the rumoured reasons for his departure from the show.