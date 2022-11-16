Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Azeem And Vikraman's Clash Starts A High-Voltage Drama

In today's episode it can be seen that the Bigg Boss has assigned a luxury budget task to the housemates. It was announced that the contestants are to do role plays as Royals and their attendars including the Minister, Army chief and many more.

Every day is like walking over a ticking bomb inside the Bigg Boss house as one doesn't know how a petty issue, will turn out to be a argument and eventually the house gets divided until the weekend episode. Of course without all these dramas it would be so boring for us audiences too.

Accordingly, Robert Master and Rachita were chosen as the King and Queen respectively. Manikandan and Janani as Prince and Princess respectively.

While on the task the food was served to the royal members and courtiers. One can understand from the video that the food served for the Army Chief- Azeem was salty. It was then Azeem lost his coolness and the discussion took an ugly turn with heated argument between Azeem and Vikraman.

At one point Azeem turned towards Shivin and blamed her as it all started with her as she was the one who added salt to the food.

Eventually, the entire house turned up against Azeem as he lost control of himself and begun throw words at the contestants.

Azeem was earlier warned by the show host Kamal Haasan for he mocked at Shivin in one such incident a couple of weeks back. Kamal Haasan also warned him to choose his words wisely as he can become a bad example to his son who might be watching the show. It was after that Azeem played the subtly, controlling his anger.

But in today's episode it is seen that Azeem has outburst his anger. This didn't go well with the netizens. People began to take sides as to who was wrong.

To watch the entire episode tune into Vijay TV tonight or watch the 24 hours live episode in Disney+ Hotstar.

