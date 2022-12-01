Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Azeem Faints Due To Excessive Blood Pressure, Alarming Fans

Also, the tasks announced by the big boss raise the tension further. The way the housemates interpret and play the game often tests their patience, and in most cases, it tests our patience too.

This is the sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss, and it has been receiving a lukewarm response since its launch in October. With each passing day, the show is never less than an action-packed thriller movie.

Bigg Boss Tamil is a reality show that tests the mental stamina of a person more than their physical strength. The player who has overcomes these challenges eventually wins the game.

To recall, Big Boss had announced an alien tribe task for this week. Accordingly, the housemates split themselves into tribes and aliens. The precious stones created by the tribes would be kept for the benefit of the tribe's community. The stones need a sacred flower that is in the custody of aliens. They will have to steal it without the alien's knowledge.

The aliens, on the other hand, would have to steal the precious stones under the tribes' possession, and the tribes would have to safeguard them.

Advertisement

In either case, if the participant gets caught, the captivated housemate will be confined to a chair.

The opponent team will try to trigger them, break them emotionally, or agitate them until the buzzer goes off.

"The one who withstands wins the stone or flower," said the Big Boss.

Accordingly, the alien team and the tribal team clashed yesterday. The entire house broke down and went into chaos as they couldn't handle the pressure. Despite a few glitches, both teams tried to safeguard the stones and flowers.

All that began well did not end well yesterday. Following a brief commotion, Kathir, representing his tribal team, went to steal the flower but was apprehended by Amuthavanan. Amuthavanan roughed up Kathir, and Azeem interfered with the fight.

It all began when Azeem and Muthavanan raised their voices against each other and pushed each other. Amuthavanan raised a complaint that Azeem had hurt him purposefully and condemned it.

Azeem, who is known for his short temper, was seen shouting at the top of his lungs to defend himself. Also, it was seen that he wanted the team members to follow his strategy, which eventually none bothered to hear.

A frustrated Azeem was seen pleading with Bigg Boss to remove him from the house because he feels trapped and has lost interest in continuing the game.

Azeem was seen discussing with Kathiravan in the garden area when he suddenly stood up in an attempt to walk and fainted on the floor.

Shocked housemates called for a medical emergency, and the task was paused.

The housemates were later informed that Azeem had recovered and had fainted due to his blood pressure rising to 190. After some brief medication, he was sent back into the BB house.

Both the housemates and Azeem's fans were seen worried upon seeing him fall sick.