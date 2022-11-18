Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Azeem Has Always Been Short Tempered, Claims His Industry Colleagues

Among the contestants, Azeem has faced the wrath of both housemates and the audience due to his short temper and abusive behavior. He was also condemned for the same by the show's host Kamal Haasan.

Unlike earlier seasons, this season has contestants from the general public who were chosen through auditions. It has also celebrity contestants like Amudhavanan, Vikraman, Azeem, and many more.

The sixth and latest season of Tamil Bigg Boss was launched on 9th October and has been receiving a warm welcome from fans ever since.

Though he tries to control himself, he bursts out often during tasks.

Recently, Azeem was nominated and was nearly in the danger zone, for mocking Shivin. He has been regularly ill-treating the weaker contestants and has been seen abusing them which is not welcomed by his fellow housemates.

Meanwhile, interview snippets of his industry colleagues sharing similar stories have gone viral.

Advertisement

In one interview with a private channel, his 'Poove Unakkagha' colleague Arun Kumar Rajan revealed that Azeem has a dominating attitude and he always looks down on his women colleagues. He went on to elaborate on an incident that happened during the shoot of a serial they worked on together.

Arun Kumar said, "As far I saw he never respects people as far I see. He always expects his role to dominate other characters...Maybe that is his weakness...He never compromises on the importance of his role...He has been repeatedly abusing his fellow artists, especially women due to which a few of them had to quit the serial...In one incident, he had abused a woman artist for which the entire crew decided to stall the shoot until Azeem apologizes. The producer of the serial had to intervene...He never realized his mistake...It is a very uncivilized way to ill-treat a co-human in that way.."

Senior actress Devi Priya too had shared a similar opinion about Azeem. In the interview, Devi Priya says, "He always does that. He wants to behave like a hero. He has verbally abused the heroine of the serial. I don't intend to reveal the exact words he used. But that was bad. Not everyone will like his behavior. But I am happy with the way Kamal Sir addressed him in the show"