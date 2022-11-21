Bigg Boss Tamil 6:Azeem Roasted, Shivin Appreciated, Fans Elated As The Scenes Change Over The Weekend Episode

The sixth and latest season of Tamil Bigg Boss was launched on 9th October and has been receiving a warm welcome from fans ever since.

It has also celebrity contestants like Amudhavanan, Vikraman, Azeem, and many more.

Also, unlike earlier seasons, this season has contestants from the general public who were chosen through auditions. Shivin and Dhanalakshmi are the contestants representing the general public.

Shivin Ganesan is considered one of the toughest players of the season. While she hasn't developed any controversial episodes inside the house, she is always in the good books with the housemates.