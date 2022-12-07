Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Azeem To Be Evicted And Sent To The Secret Room?

Those who have been closely following the sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss would have known by now that the upcoming weekend will see the eviction of two contestants. While fans are looking at the unofficial polling results to predict who will get evicted this week, a new report has come up saying that there will be an unexpected twist on Sunday.

Apparently, one of the two contestants to get evicted will be Azeem. The report further adds that the actor will not be given the exit card but he would rather be sent to the secret room. For the uninitiated, the secret room is a place where an evicted contestant is asked to stay for a few days. The contestant will be there all by themselves. And they will also get to watch the show live.

The reality has already implemented this strategy. In the second season of the show, RJ Vaishnavi was evicted during a weekend episode and she was directly sent to the secret room. While the contestants were not aware of her presence in the secret room, they spoke behind her back, and Vaishnavi got to know the true faces of some contestants who posed as her friends when she was in the house.

So, if this happens in the sixth season, it will be an interesting twist, as so many housemates are talking behind Azeem’s back and they are lauding him on his face. Azeem will get to see the true faces of these housemates if he is sent to the secret room. This will also provide an opportunity for him to perform accordingly after re-entering the house from the secret room.

Meanwhile, reports about the wildcard contestant are making the round. The social media pages of Vijay Television and Disney+ Hotstar have shared a teaser while spilling the beans that there will be a wildcard entry soon. But they did not reveal the name of the contestant. Eagle-eyed fans were quick enough to predict that Tamil actor Anjali could enter the house as the wildcard contestant. Let us wait and see if it happens.