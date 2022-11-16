Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Bigg Boss Confiscates Manikandan's Shoes

In a recent video that went viral in social media, it was shown that one of the housemates who happens to be the captain of the week, Manikandan was using a sneaker that has blue tooth connectivity. During one of his chats with 'Myna' Nandhini and others, Manikandan has said that his shoes are rather advanced with a Bluetooth connection enabled.

The Bigg Boss house is basically a modernized version of a prison where one is challenged to live without gadgets that might connect them with outside world. While inside the house, the housemates are bound by many rules, including wearing mike, talking in Tamil, no damaging of the house properties and many more. One such is not to carry any electronic gadgets with them. That includes, watches, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices etc.

Other house mates who were unaware of this were shocked when Bigg Boss summoned Manikandan to surrender the shoes for checking. While the perplexed Nivasini and others were discussing it over the kitchen, 'Myna' Nandhini reveals that Manikandan's shoes were Blue tooth enabled and as per rule one should not possess any technological gadgets inside the house. She further went on to say that it was just a wild guess and they might remove the Bluetooth device from the shoes before returning it back to Manikandan.

Advertisement

It is still unsure if Manikandan would be penalised for breaking the rules or will the shoes be returned with a warning.

Meanwhile, in yesterday's luxury task, the contestants were asked to form a 'Royal Museum' in which the housemates will play the role Royal members and their slaves.

Accordingly, Robert Master and Rachita were chosen as the King and Queen respectively. Manikandan and Janani as Prince and Princess respectively.

The Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 has been receiving only lukewarm response from the audience. Reason could be lack of new tasks, interesting content or rather controversial contestants who make the game more interesting.

After the eviction of few tough contestants including VJ Maheshwari, the show has rather become stale with the boring tasks and even more boring arguments.