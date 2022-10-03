Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Contestant List With Photos: Are These Stars Going Inside The House?

This season is going to have 18 star contestants, and 6 public contestants, who have been auditioned for the show. This season is also expected to stream online 24/7.

While the official list of contestants has not been announced yet, the following stars are most likely to enter Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, according to media reports.

Let's take a look at the list.

GP Muthu

The social media star known for his naive reactions to stuff, and his rooted dialect, is expected to enter Bigg Boss Tamil 6. He has ardent followers and fans who adore his comedic content, and he is a common face that is seen on memes and Whatsapp Stickers.

Dharsha Gupta

Dharsha Gupta gained limelight from her appearance in Cook-u With Comali Season 2. She shared a spot in the funny love triangle that Pugazh, Pavitra, and she cooked up. She was a beginner at cooking, and she was eliminated before the top 5. She was expected to be a part of Bigg Boss 5 as well, but she wasn't.

Lakshmi Ramakrishnan

Lakshmi Ramakrishnan is an actor, director, and television host. Her show Solvedhallam Unmai, took her to the height of fame. The show involved sorting out conflicts between commoners, who don't have the power and influence to hire expensive lawyers to represent them. She invites the conflicting parties and tries to get them to arrive at a consensus. The show was trolled big time, and many comics made fun of the show's template and the host's reactions. Considering her agitative nature it might be interesting to have her in the house this time.

VJ Rakshan

Cook-u With Comali has become a phenomenon in the Tamil television scene, and Rakshan has been the host of all three seasons of the show. He became familiar with the Tamil audience by hosting the hit comedy talent hunt show Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru. He had acted in Dulquer Salmaan's Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal as a primary character, and the film did well at the box office as well, besides making a good name for itself.

Ashwin Kumar

Another star of the show Cook-u With Comali that is expected to be a part of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is Ashwin. He rose to fame for his cute interactions with Shivangi, who was crushing on her big time, at least in the show. He has starred in multiple hit music videos in recent years, including Yaathi Yaathi, and Adipoli. He was involved in a controversy over his debut film. In a promotional event before the release of his Enna Solla Pogirai, the actor shared how he sometimes fell asleep listening to some of the stories that were pitched to him. It wasn't received well by the audience. He was trolled quite a lot, especially after the film's release.

Rajalakshmi - Senthil

The hit pair of Super Singer Season 6 is rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss 6. Senthil was the title winner of the season in which the couple participated. They were individual contestants in the show, and even had to compete with each other once or twice. It has to be seen whether the couple would be treated as one contestant or as two. In Bigg Boss Telugu 6, a married couple have entered the house as one contestant, and it might be the same case with Rajalakshmi-Senthil.

Shilpa Manjunath

The actor played the female lead in Harish Kalyan's Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum. The film got decent reviews, and the song Kannamma became a viral hit. Before that, she had acted with Vijay Antony in the films Kaali and Yaman. Her first film was a Kannada film named Mungaru Male 2. She has also acted in a Malayalam film named Rosapoo.

MS Bhaskar

MS Bhaskar rose to fame for his role Pattabhi in the comedy TV serial Chinna Paapa Periya Paapa. The actor had since then been a part of multiple movies, and is a renowned character artist as well, apart from being a comedian. His son recently debuted in Vijay Sethupathi's 96, as the younger version of the male lead.

DD Neelakantan

She might be the most popular personality expected to enter Season 6 until now. Divyadarshini, fondly called DD by her fans, is a popular television anchor, and an actor as well. Although she had made a few appearances in movies early on, she had focused more on television. However, in recent years, she has been acting in a bunch of movies, that are yet to be released.

VJ Archana

The TV star that starred in Raja Rani 2, is almost confirmed to be entering the Bigg Boss house this season. The actor posted on her Instagram on August 28, that she was leaving Raja Rani 2, and she would be meeting the public soon in her next venture. Considering the timing, and the rumours, it appears that we would be seeing her in Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

Sreenidhi Sudharshan

Sreenidhi debuted in Vijay TV in the year 2012, with her 7c serial. After that she went on to act in a few more serials, including Pagal Nilavu, and Romapuri Pandian. The actor had gotten into a controversy with her comment about the film Valimai. She had responded to a journalist's question about whether she liked the film, that she bikes more than the lead. The fans of the actor apparently expressed their contempt, and it is believed that she received death threats over the matter.

Monicka Richard

Monicka Richard is music composer Imman's ex wife. The two got married in 2008, and have two daughters from their marriage. They got separated in 2020, which Imman announced in public later. There was a whole controversy about Imman filing a case on her. Apparently Monicka had applyied for new passports for their children, while the originals were still with Imman. It's interesting to see her name in the list of possible contestants to enter the Bigg Boss house this season.

Roshini Haripriyan

The CWC star gained a lot of fame and fan-following after her participation in the third season of the show. She is expected to be a part of Bigg Boss 6 as well. Although she has reportedly denied her entering the house, the name has not been written off yet by the media. While it's unlikely that she might be in, it's still possible nevertheless.