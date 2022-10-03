This season is going to have some contestants from the general public, who have been auditioned for the show. This season is also expected to stream online 24/7.

While the official list of contestants has not been announced yet, the following stars are most likely to enter Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, according to media reports.

Let's take a look at the list.

GP Muthu

The social media star known for his naive reactions to stuff, and his rooted dialect, is expected to enter Bigg Boss Tamil 6. He has ardent followers and fans who adore his comedic content, and he is a common face that is seen on meme

ADK

Dinesh Kanagaratnam AKA ADK is a Srilanka based music producer, playback singer, and Rapper. He became known among the Tamil audience after he performed the song 'Aathichudi' composed by Vijay Antony for the film TN 07 AL 4777. The song is a remake of his song 'Surangani', from his independent album 'Tamizha'. He rose to further after he collaborated with AR Rahman, in Kadal, for the song 'Magudi'.



Rachita Mahalakshmi

The Saravanan Meenakashi actor got introduced to the Tamil audience through her appearance in the serial Pirivom Sandhippom (2011-2012). She met her husband Dinesh who acted as her pair in the serial. The couple get married in 2015. Rachita rose to fame after playing Meenakashi in season 2 of the show Saravanan Meenakshi, she went on to reprise her in season 3 as well. In 2012, she acted in a Kannada film titled Parijatha. In 2015, she appeared in a Tamil film titled Uppu Karuvadu.

Robert (Choreographer)

Robert, Vanitha's ex-husband, is a dance choreographer who started out as a child artist in films. After he grew up he starred in films as a villain, and for his performance in the 2004 movie, Dancer, he received a Tamilnadu State Film Award for Best Villain. For his work as a dance choreographer in the 2012 film Podaa Podi he received Vijay Award. Vanitha is a star of conflicts and controversies and she was one of the key contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Robert entering the house would be an interesting watch.

Shivin Ganesan

Shivin is the title winner of Miss Trans Star India 2021. She represented India in Miss Trans Star International 2022, held in Spain. She volunteers for the NGO Teach For Change, that is working toward taking education to socially and economically challenged students. Shivin is not in speaking terms with her mother, who is upset about her transition, and refuses to be in touch with her. Shivin hopes that someday her mother would understand her, and probably chose to enter Bigg Boss to help her in her mission to win back her mother.

VJ Kathiravan

Kathiravan started out as an anchor in Sun Music shows, and gradually became a popular face. He has acted in short films and music videos. His song Ennoda Nee Irunthaal has crossed 2 million views. Kathiravan is married and has a child.

Ayesha

The 29-year old actor, was introduced to television through the Vijay TV show Ready Steady Po. Later she got cast in the serial Ponmagal Vandhaal. Her rise to fame happened because of her performance in the Zee Tamil serial Satya, in which she plays a tomboyish girl and has gotten quite a lot of praise for the same.

Janani (Newsreader)

Janani is originally from Jaffna, Sri Lanka. She has acted in a few commercials. She worked with IBC Tamil as a news reader. She posts reels on Instagram regularly, and has over 20,000 followers.

Sheriina

This season of Bigg Boss will feature a supermodel (no, not her) named Sheriina. She has acted in the film Vinodhaya Sidham. Sheriina is a title winner of the Grazia Ford Supermodel Contest India. She is also runs a business of her own.

Manikandan Rajesh

Manikandan is the brother of Actor Aishwarya Rajesh. He has been a part of the Vijay TV show Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai. Manikandan and his wife Sofia participated in the show. Manikandan has acted in Vijay TV and Sun TV serials.

Amudhavanan

Amudhavanan is a dancer and comedian. He became famous for his humourous performances in the comedy talent hunt show Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru. He started appearing in multiple Vijay TV shows predominantly to induce humour. He has also participated in the dance talent show Jodi Number 1, and was the title winner of his season.

VJ Maheshwari

Maheshwari Chanakyan is a popular television host, who is known for hosting the comedy talent hunt show Asatha Povadhu Yaaru in Sun TV. She has also appeared in serials such as Thaayumaanavan, and Pudhukavidhai.

Asal Kolaar (Singer)

Asal Kolaar is the stage name of Vasantha Kumar, a singer/lyricist who has recently worked in the movies Bachelor, Gulu Gulu, Mahaan, and Coffee With Kadhal. He is famous for his song Jorthaale which he created in collaboration with ofRo.

Shanti (Metti Oli)

Shanti is a dancer who is mostly known for her performance in the title song of the serial Metti Oli, which was a huge success in the television industry. She has also appeared in a number of hit songs of the time including some songs from the movie of Vijay and Ajith.

Dhanalakshmi

Dhanalakshmi is a famous tiktoker who later migrated to Instagram. She is from Erode. She has acted in the music video Parai of Sean Roldan.

Queency

Queency is an actor who has starred in the short film Coffee 50 Kadhal 50. She is part of a film titled Vidiyum Varai Kaathiru, which is filming, and is produced by Ravinder's Libra Productions. She has over 1 lakh followers on Instagram.

Nivashini

Nivashini is a Singapore based model who has featured in a music video titled Ennadi Senjeh. She is a social media influencer and will be entering the Bigg Boss house as a commoner.

Azeem

Azeem is a popular Tamil serial actor who has worked with Shivani, who was a part of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. When Shivani's interactions with Bala inside the house were criticized by some it was rumoured that Azeem would enter the house as a wild card contestant. He was also on the cards for potential contestants of Bigg Boss Season 5. This time it looks like he would actually enter the house.

Ram Ramasamy

Ram is a versatile individual who is a cricketer, anchor, model, and recently he has turned an actor as well. He has starred in a film that is yet to get released.

Vikraman

Vikraman is a popular director whose most notable work would be Poove Unakkaga starring Vijay, which was Vijay's first proper hit in his career. The director has worked with prominent actors including Jayaram, Surya, Karthik, Ajith, Madhavan among others.