This season is going to have some contestants from the general public, who have been auditioned for the show. This season is also expected to stream online 24/7.

While the official list of contestants has not been announced yet, the following stars are most likely to enter Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, according to media reports.

Let's take a look at the list.

GP Muthu

The social media star known for his naive reactions to stuff, and his rooted dialect, is expected to enter Bigg Boss Tamil 6. He has ardent followers and fans who adore his comedic content, and he is a common face that is seen on memes and Whatsapp Stickers.

VJ Rakshan

Cook-u With Comali has become a phenomenon in the Tamil television scene, and Rakshan has been the host of all three seasons of the show. He became familiar with the Tamil audience by hosting the hit comedy talent hunt show Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru. He had acted in Dulquer Salmaan's Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal as a primary character, and the film did well at the box office as well, besides making a good name for itself. Although not entirely confirmed to enter the house, he is definitely expected to be a part of BB6 Tamil.

Rajalakshmi

A popular participant of Super Singer Season 6 is rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss 6. Rajalakshmi and Senthil had participated in Super Singer 6. Rajalakshmi got eliminated midway, but her husband Senthil was the title winner of the season. They were individual contestants, and competed with each other once or twice. Rajalakshmi is expected to be a part of BB6 Tamil, and Senthil is bound to make a few appearances for sure, if she enters the house.

VJ Archana

The TV star that starred in Raja Rani 2, is almost confirmed to be entering the Bigg Boss house this season. The actor posted on her Instagram on August 28, that she was leaving Raja Rani 2, and she would be meeting the public soon in her next venture. Considering the timing, and the rumours, it appears that we would be seeing her in Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

Sreenidhi Sudharshan

Sreenidhi debuted in Vijay TV in the year 2012, with her 7c serial. After that she went on to act in a few more serials, including Pagal Nilavu, and Romapuri Pandian. The actor had gotten into a controversy with her comment about the film Valimai. She had responded to a journalist's question about whether she liked the film, that she bikes more than the lead. The fans of the actor apparently expressed their contempt, and it is believed that she received death threats over the matter.

ADK

Dinesh Kanagaratnam AKA ADK is a Srilanka based music producer, playback singer, and Rapper. He became known among the Tamil audience after he performed the song 'Aathichudi' composed by Vijay Antony for the film TN 07 AL 4777. The song is a remake of his song 'Surangani', from his independent album 'Tamizha'. He rose to further after he collaborated with AR Rahman, in Kadal, for the song 'Magudi'.



Rachita Mahalakshmi

The Saravanan Meenakashi actor got introduced to the Tamil audience through her appearance in the serial Pirivom Sandhippom (2011-2012). She met her husband Dinesh who acted as her pair in the serial. The couple get married in 2015. Rachita rose to fame after playing Meenakashi in season 2 of the show Saravanan Meenakshi, she went on to reprise her in season 3 as well. In 2012, she acted in a Kannada film titled Parijatha. In 2015, she appeared in a Tamil film titled Uppu Karuvadu.

Nandhini

Nandhini best known for her role as Myna in the hit serial Saravanan Meenakshi, debuted in the show Samayal Mandhiram on Captain TV, and later shot to fame after being featured in Saravanan Meenakshi. Nandhini has appeared in supporting roles in some films. The actor is married and has a child. It is told that she is extremely fond of her family, and might find it quite challenging to stay away from them for long period of time. Looks like she would bring some emotional moments to the show.

Robert (Choreographer)

Robert, Vanitha's ex-husband, is a dance choreographer who started out as a child artist in films. After he grew up he starred in films as a villain, and for his performance in the 2004 movie, Dancer, he received a Tamilnadu State Film Award for Best Villain. For his work as a dance choreographer in the 2012 film Podaa Podi he received Vijay Award. Vanitha is a star of conflicts and controversies and she was one of the key contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Robert entering the house would be an interesting watch.

Shivin Ganesan

Shivin is the title winner of Miss Trans Star India 2021. She represented India in Miss Trans Star International 2022, held in Spain. She volunteers for the NGO Teach For Change, that is working toward taking education to socially and economically challenged students. Shivin is not in speaking terms with her mother, who is upset about her transition, and refuses to be in touch with her. Shivin hopes that someday her mother would understand her, and probably chose to enter Bigg Boss to help her in her mission to win back her mother.