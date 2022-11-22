Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Dhanalakshmi Gets Annoyed As Shivin And Myna Refuse To Vouch For Her

In one of the promos, Dhanalakshmi can be seen convincing Ayesha to be her advocate in a task. She can be seen saying, "I wanted to be the captain of the house. I wanted to turn things around, change the teams and give the house a whole new outlook. But it did not happen." Convinced by her take, Ayesha agrees to advocate for her.

The sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is making headlines with the sensation that it is creating. Apart from the actual show, the promos released by the makers are also receiving a lot of attention. On Tuesday, the makers released a new set of promos, which give us a glimpse into what can be expected in the episode.

The promo also showed a glimpse of the courtroom, where Ayesha appears to advocate her. During the trial, she asks Shivin and Myna Nandhini to be the witness of Dhanalakshmi. But both of them denied to be her witness. Annoyed by this, Dhanalakshmi said in the promo, that she will start playing her actual game.

Advertisement

She told Ayesha, "See how I am going to play the game going forward." Her body language hints that she is determined to bring everyone down and come back as a strong contestant. Dhanalakshmi is one of the contestants who have been nominated for eviction this week.

Meanwhile, on Monday's episode, Dhanalakshmi engaged in fights with the housemates. When Myna Nandhini was announced as the captain of the house for the week, it did not go well with Dhanalakshmi. She started arguing with everyone in the house saying that she would not accept Nandhini as the captain. When Rachitha tried to convince her, she told her to leave her.

Dhanalakshmi, Azeem, Ram, Manikantan, Amudhavanan, Kathiravan, and Robert are the contestants who are nominated for eviction. One of them will be evicted from the show coming Sunday. Host Kamal Haasan will announce the name of the contestant who will be evicted from the house in the seventh week. The show is being aired on Vijay Television and streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.