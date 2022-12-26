Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Dhanalakshmi Goes For Late-night Bike Ride Post Eviction

The latest weekend episode of Kamal Haasan-hosted Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss saw its latest eviction. As predicted, Dhanalakshmi was eliminated from the show even though the unofficial polling websites showed ADK with a minimal number of votes. It came as a surprise to the housemates and even host Kamal Haasan expressed his disappointment in seeing her go out of the house.

It has become customary for contestants to release their first video post-eviction and as fans, we have also liked their first videos post-eviction. A video of Dhanalakshmi, who is the latest housemate to get evicted from the house is making the rounds on social media. In it, she can be seen going on a late night bike ride with her friends. And it goes without saying that she is a jolly good fellow in the video, as she got to see her friends and family after about two months from entering the house.