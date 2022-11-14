Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Dhanalakshmi Reveals She Is Depressed

As the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 enters the sixth week, it can be seen that the contestants are getting emotional often, as the weeks go by.

Recently, one of the contestant Dhanalakshmi was seen breaking down in the confession room during the nomination process. In the video clip that surfaced in the social media, Dhanalakshmi was seen confessing to the Bigg Boss that she didn't steal the money from the opponent team as claimed by the kurumpadam, rather she just safeguarded her money that she had hid in their money box the previous night.

She also continued to say that she never anticipated that this small act of hers, will be grow up as an issue to be addressed by Kamal Haasan along with a kurumpadam.

Dhanalakshmi broke down emotionally saying that she fears that she might be trolled outside degrading her image and wants to be evicted this week by the Big boss himself. She also said with tears that she couldn't confess about this to anyone in the house as the might tend to assume it as her cover-up act.