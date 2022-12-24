Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Dhanalakshmi’s Per Day Salary Will Make Your Jaw Drop!

As far as her participation is concerned, Dhanalakshmi is known for voicing out her opinions boldly. Though she has faced backlash from the housemates and the fans of the show for her short-tempered nature, she still has fans for her witty sense of humor. Oftentimes, she has expressed her disappointment whenever anything went against her during tasks.

Apart from Dhanalakshmi, Shivin, Rachitha, Myna, Kathiravan, Azeem, and Vikraman are the other housemates who got nominated for eviction. The house saw an open nomination on Monday. While Dhanalakshmi and Shivin received four votes each, Rachitha received three votes. Myna, Azeem, Vikraman, and Kathiravan received two votes each.

Meanwhile, in the promo released by the makers, host Kamal Haasan can be seen questioning Azeem and asking him about his wrongdoings during the tasks. The show is being aired on Vijay Television and on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. A 24/7 live broadcast is also available on the streamer. It starts at 9:30 pm and goes on till 11:00 pm. Host Kamal Haasan appears during the weekend episodes.