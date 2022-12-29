Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Dhanalakshmi To Re-enter The House As Wildcard Contestant?

When she got evicted last week, fans were not impressed as Manikandan was the contestant with a smaller number of votes on unofficial polling websites. Even host Kamal Haasan expressed his disappointment to see her leave the house. So, if she re-enters the house, fans will be left excited.

Speaking of wildcard entry, it was initially reported that VJ Parvathy will enter the house. Later, some reports stated that Rachitha's husband Dinesh will be the wildcard entry. It was also expected that Tamil actor Anjali will enter the house as the wildcard entry. But none turned out to be true.

About the show, this week, fans' favorite freeze task started. Myna Nandhini's husband and her son entered the house. Amudhavanan's family also entered the Bigg Boss house. And it is predicted that Myna Nandhini will get eliminated this week as she has received the minimum number of votes on the unofficial polling websites and news reports. But let us wait until host Kamal Haasan announces the name officially on Sunday. One can watch the show on Vijay Television and on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from Monday to Sunday.