Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Did You Notice THIS Happening Between Vikraman And Rachitha? What Is Brewing?

Vikraman-Rachitha wear matching outfits for three days in a row

If you have noticed, the duo has been wearing matching outfits for the past three days. On Wednesday, they both twinned in all-black outfits. On Thursday, they both opted for white and red colored outfits. On Friday, they kept up with the theme and were seen in red and black colored outfits.

While it is not known if they are choosing their outfits intentionally, it cannot be brushed off as a coincidence either as it has happened for three days continuously.

What is happening in the show?

Speaking of Bigg Boss, it is expected that Manikanda Rajesh will be the next person to get evicted from the house as he received the minima; number of votes. But let us wait until host Kamal Haasan announces it officially on Sunday.

What task is happening in the house?

Fans' favourite freeze task is happening currently, where the contestants' relatives and friends are visiting the housemates to encourage them. As usual, the task is witnessing several emotional moments and winning fans' hearts.