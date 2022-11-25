Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Do You Know That Vikraman Has Acted With This BB Celebrity In Sun TV Serial?

Vikraman was working as an anchor, news reader, editor, Youtuber, and now an active politician. It was reported that he worked as a journalist in prominent news channels before qualifying himself as an environmental advocate. Vikraman has worked with news channels like Puthiya Thalaimurai, and Galatta Media.

Vikraman is considered one of the strongest contestants of the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6. He is popular among the housemates and audience, for voicing out his points unbiasedly in most cases. He was also appreciated by the show's host Kamal Haasan to treat everyone in the house with due respect even at the peak of his frustration, unlike few of his fellow housemates.

He started his career as an anchor and then switched over to TV serials as an actor.

Vikraman has done a few shows on Vijay TV like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, and Kuttramum Pinnaniyum. He also played the lead role in the show EMI - Thavanai Murai Vazhkai which aired on Sun TV. Vikraman played the role of Vikram in the TV series Vinnaithaandi Varuvayaa on Vijay TV.

In one of the serial EMI- Thavanai Murai Vazhkai, Vikraman has a shared screen with Pavni Reddy. Pavni is one of the popular, former contestants of the Bigg Boss Tamil show. This serial was aired for a short span on Sun TV.

The old videos of the serial were clipped and are going rounds on the internet. Fans rejoiced to see their favorite Bigg Boss contestants together.

Pavni was one of the contestants of BB season 5 and she was announced as the 2nd runner-up. Currently, she is working on a couple of Telugu movies. She is in a relationship with her fellow contestant Amir. They both participated in BB Jodigal season 2 and won the title.

Meanwhile presently, Vikraman is seen actively participating in Bigg Boss tasks. One of his fellow contestants, Nivaashiyni who was the latest to be evicted from the show has also predicted that Vikraman and Shivin are the potential contestants of the house and they have all the chances to win the show.

On the professional front, Vikraman hosts numerous political talk shows on Youtube and he is the spokesperson of a prominent political party in the State.