Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ‘Eat-Sleep-Repeat,’ Fans Troll Queency For Falling Asleep Often In The House

Fans have been sharing photos and videos of Queency that show her sleeping inside the house. Fans have slammed her saying that she has not been performing, A fan shared a video that showed Queency taking a nap in the house and wrote, "Queency eat sleep repeat!" And netizens were quick to notice how she has been sleeping in most of the tasks and slammed her for not participating proactively.

Tamil Bigg Boss' sixth season has been receiving a lot of attention from fans so much so that the show is trending on Twitter almost every day. While fans are lauding some contestants and their game play, other contestants are receiving the bash of the audience. The latest one to be caught in the meme fest and troll galore is Queency.

Meanwhile, she also made the headlines recently when she told Manikandan that her team is working for him also. It got the netizens scratching heads. The conversation started when Manikandan said that he could be the next person to get evicted from the house. Answering him, Queency said, "Don't you yourself feel like laughing? My team is watching and what do you think they would do?"

Though she did not reveal what she was meaning, one can read between the lines and understand that she is saying that she has a team working to keep her inside the house and make her be safe from eviction, and the team would work for him, too. While her tone of overconfidence did not go well with the fans, some even questioned why she would unnecessarily increase her competition even if she has a team working for her.

As far as the evictions are concerned, it is predicted that Robert would be the next person to get evicted form the house. Unofficial polls and reports suggest that he received the minimum number of votes as compared to the rest of the contestants who are facing eviction this week. Kamal Haasan will announce the name of the person to get evicted this Sunday. The show is being telecasted in Vijay Television and streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.