Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Elimination: Is Robert Next To Be Evicted From The Show?

Accordingly, in the seventh week of Tamil Bigg Boss 6, Robert could be the next person to get evicted from the house, if the unofficial polling websites are to be believed. Apart from Robert, Dhanalakshmi, Azeem, Ram, Manikantan, Amudhavanan, and Kathiravan, are the other housemates who have been nominated for eviction in the upcoming weekend.

As Friday is almost over, now it is time to look at the unofficial polling pages to guess who could be the next housemate to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house. While the official news will be revealed only on Sunday, Twitter and other social media platforms are full of predictions and reports on the name of the next housemate to be evicted from the house.

As far as Robert's performance is concerned, he took the internet by storm with his drama with Rachitha. However, this week, he hasn't been seen much on the show or by the fans on the internet. We don't know if he underplayed intentionally or if he is really having a hard time. But either way, it has not been going well for him.

Last week, his romantic track with Rachitha made the headlines. The house was converted into a kingdom and Robert played the king while Rachitha played the queen. She was given a secret task, which she completed with her sharp tactics and Robert accused her of playing with his feelings for the sake of the game.

This trended on Twitter last week, but not in a good way. Fans slammed Robert saying that he does not know the difference between feelings and games. Meanwhile, his former girlfriend and the former Bigg Boss contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar has also been speaking about him in her interviews. All of these did not go well with Robert's nomination this week.

Kamal Haasan hosts the show, which is being aired on Vijay Television from Monday to Friday between 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm while on the weekend, the show starts at 9:30 pm and goes on till 11:00 pm. One can also watch the reality show on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.