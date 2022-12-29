Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Elimination: Myna Nandhini To Get Evicted This Week?

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is nearing its end and yet the season has not paced up. It is rather slow compared to the other seasons. Nevertheless, there is no scarcity of buzz online as fans have been talking about the show ever since the season went on air in October. And as the weekend is almost here, discussions on whom the next person to get evicted from the house are making the rounds.

According to the unofficial polls and news reports, Myna Nandhini is in the danger zone and she may be the next contestant to get evicted from the house. She is followed by Amudhavanan and ADK. However, last week Manikanda was the contestant to get a minimum number of votes but Dhanalakshmi got evicted. So, we will not really know who will get evicted unless host Kamal Haasan announced it officially on Sunday.