Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Eviction: ADK, Manikandan In Danger Zone, Who Will Get Eliminated From Kamal Haasan's Show?

We are almost halfway through the sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss. As the weekend is almost here, fans are curious to know who would be the next contestant to get evicted from the house. The unofficial polling websites have been predicting the right name of contestants who would get evicted from the house ever since the show went on air.

This time around, the unofficial polling websites show that ADK and Manikandan are in the danger zone. Manikandan is the contestant with least number of votes, while ADK stands next to him with around 2000 more votes than him. But let us wait until host Kamal Haasan announces the name officially on Sunday’s episode.

Speaking of evictions, Azeem, ADK, Janany, Rachitha, Manikandan, and Vikraman are the contestants who are nominated for eviction this week. And the unofficial fan pages suggest that Azeem is in the safe zone as he has received the maximum number of votes. Myna Nandhini, who won in the captaincy task, is the new captain of the house. So, fans could not nominate her for eviction.

Meanwhile, in one of the promos released by the makers, ADK can be seen sharing his life story with Vikraman. He says, “I tend to believe people. If they cry or laugh, I always tend to think that it’s true. It is because of this tendency, that my son is not with me today. He is eight years old, and I haven’t seen him in a while.”

In another promo released by the makers, ADK and Azeem can be seen getting involved in a huge fight during their task. ADK can be seen mocking Azeem and he says that Azeem does everything only to appear in promos of the show. In another promo, the contestants from the hell side can be seen asking the team heaven to send ADK to them, while the contestants from the heaven side can be seen asking for Kathir to be sent back to heaven. To show is being aired on Vijay television and is also available on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, where a 24/7 live broadcast is also being aired.