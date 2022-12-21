Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Eviction: Shivin May get eliminated according to early trends

Shivin, who won fans' hearts with her honest and noteworthy performances, has a huge support from fans. And it will be a major disappointment to see her leave the house. Manikandan got saved from nomination this time around, as he won the captainship task. According to the rules of the house, housemates are not allowed to nominate the captain of the house.

Apart from Manikandan, few other housemates, who were in eviction-free zone last week, also stayed safe this week as housemates were not allowed to nominate them. Last week, the task given last week ended with the housemates naming the best performers, who were later added to the list of contestants in the nomination-free zone. Amudhavanan, ADK, Manikandan, and Janany are the contestants in the nomination-free zone. While Janany got evicted last week, Manikandan is the house captain. So, ADK and Amudhavanan are the only ones who could utilize the eviction-free zone.

The show hosted by Kamal Haasan is being aired on Vijay Television from Monday to Sunday (starts at 9:30 pm). It is streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, where a 24/7 live broadcast is also available.