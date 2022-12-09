Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Eviction: Will ADK & Ram Get Emilinated From The Show This Weekend?

The weekend is almost here, which means fans of Bigg Boss would be eager to know who will get evicted from the house next. As announced, there will be two evictions this weekend, so anticipation from fans is amped up. And as usual, speculations on who would get evicted this weekend are also rife on social media with the unofficial polls and media reports.

Accordingly, ADK and Ram are the ones who have received the minimum number of votes in the unofficial polling pages. So, it is anticipated that they will be evicted from the house on Sunday. But let us wait for the host Kamal Haasan to announce the eviction officially on Sunday.

Until Thursday, Ayesha and Ram were the contestants who received the minimal votes. But since Thursday evening, netizens took to social media and encouraged everyone to vote for her. So, it looks like the campaigns of the fans have worked out in her favor. Meanwhile, some reports also suggest that Azeem could get evicted from the show and set to the secret room. To recall, in the second season, RJ Vaishnavi was sent to the secret room, where she secretly looked at the activities of the other contestants.

Meanwhile, a wildcard contestant is also set to enter the house soon. The makers announced the news by sharing a poster without revealing the name of the contestant. But on social media, fans predict that it would be Tamil star Anjali. But reports suggest that Rachitha’s husband Dinesh is also gearing up to enter as a wildcard contestant. And some reports also suggest that VJ Parvathy will be the next wildcard contestant. The show already saw the entry of one wildcard contestant, Myna Nandhini. But let us wait for the show makers to announce the name of the contestant.

Kamal Haasan, who has been hosting the show since its inception, is hosting the sixth season as well. The show is aired on Vijay Television from Monday to Friday between 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm, and on the weekends, it starts at 9:30 pm. It is also being streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.