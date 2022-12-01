Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Fans Call Azeem Game-Saver Of The Season

Azeem is one of the strongest contestants of the sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss and even those who aren't big fans of him would truly agree with that. Whether he is making headlines for good or bad reasons, he is managing to trend online almost every day. And today, the internet calls him the game-changer of the season. Though he is being lashed at for showing aggression during tasks, he is still being lauded.

A fan wrote, "#Azeem.. BB ilaina Azeem illanu soldrathu vidaaa.... Azeem ilana BB show aae ilanu soldrathu thaan crt....aa irukum....engae parthulaum Azeem than..." (roughly translates to Bigg Boss's sixth season needs Azeem more than Azeem needs the reality show). Another fan wrote, "General Audience Love and Support only for Aur thalaivan #Azeem #Azeem is a king of #BiggBossTamil6." A fan wrote, "Without #Azeem this is mixture season."

Meanwhile, some fans also condemned his aggressive behaviour towards a fellow contestant, Amudhavanan. The latter claimed during the show that Azeem hit him while performing a task. Though Azeem denied the allegation, she displayed extreme aggression and yelled at the top of his throat as shown in the promo video.

Some fans demanded that he has to be issued a red card by host Kamal Haasan for it. Shivin, meanwhile, told Amudhavanan that he would definitely be given the red card if he had beaten him. So, we can expect a juicy 'Kurum padam' in the upcoming weekend by host Kamal

Haasan. Let us wait and see if that happens.

Meanwhile, Azeem made the headlines when he fainted on the floor. After the spat with Amudhavanan, Azeem had a discussion with Kathiravan, after which he stood up to walk when his BP shot up and he fainted. Azeem is the captain of the house this week and contestants cannot nominate him for elimination. But that does not automatically mean that he wouldn't be given the red card.

The show hosted by Kamal Haasan is being aired on Vijay Television and being streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. A 24/7 live stream is also available on the platform for fans to watch the reality show any time they want.