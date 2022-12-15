Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Fans Come In Support Of Azeem As ADK’s Nomination Sparks Controversy

Tamil Bigg Boss’s sixth season is witnessing high-octane dramas this whole week. Especially after the present Heaven-Hell task, there has been no scarcity for fights and entertainment. According to the task, housemates are divided into two groups – Heaven Vs Hell. With their activities during the task, people in team hell have to select one person from team heaven to join them. Likewise, people in team heaven have to join one person to go to team hell. At the end of the task, whoever is in team heaven are considered as winners.

The makers shared three promos from tonight’s episode that shows a huge fight between ADK and Azeem. In it, Azeem can be seen saying that ADK has to come back to hell and the other housemates agreed to it. But it did not go well with ADK and he started a huge fight. But eagle-eyed fans, who have watched the show’s 24/7 broadcast on Disney+ Hotstar quickly pointed out that Azeem was not the only one to name ADK and that the whole team decided to name him to be sent back to hell.

Here are some of the fans’ tweets:

A fan wrote, “Actually #Azeem was not the main reason for nominating #ADK It was people like #Rachitha #Kathir #Janany Later #Shivin added the "Emotionally weak" point But #Vikraman played a Dirty game by saying #Azeem was the reason #ADK feels #Azeem did it #BiggBossTamil”

Another fan shared the video of the whole quarrel between Azeem and ADK and wrote, “#Azeem destroys #ADK - sends him to gibberish mode”

A fan pointed out that the whole issue started only after Vikraman unnecessarily brought in Azeem’s name to nominate ADK to be sent back to team hell. He wrote, “Vikraman is a main culprit for ADK and azeem fight.... why #BoomerVikraman mentioned azeem and shivin name instead of mentioning only points...... Boomer vikraman is doing his cheap politics inside BB house also...”

Come what may, it looks like Azeem will not get out of the house this week as the unofficial polling websites show that he has received the maximum number of votes from fans.