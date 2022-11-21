Bigg Boss Tamil 6: First Open Nomination Causes Stir Among Housemates

On Monday, the makers shared a set of promos where it was revealed that Monday's episode will see an open nomination. Naturally, it looks like this has caused a stir among the housemates as they are getting to see who nominates them. And it has not gone too well with the housemates. Most of the contestants were seen naming Azeem and Dhanalakshmi to face the eviction.

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss has been receiving a huge buzz around it as fans are talking about it on social media all day long. While some days the show and its contestants are receiving lots of love and support from fans, other days the internet is full of trolls and memes. There are also times when the show's promos have made it to the headlines.

The other two promos show Dhanalakshmi involved in quarrels with the other housemates. One promo showed her having a fight with Shivin. The latter was seen trying to engage in a conversation with her, which she did not respond to in a positive way. Shivin wanted to speak with her about the cooking team. But she told her to go away and leave her alone.

In another promo, she was seen crying as Bigg Boss announced Myna Nandhini as the captain of the house. Dhanalakshmi protested saying that she would not accept anyone as the captain and it was unacceptable. When Rachitha tried to initiate a conversation with her, she again told her that she was not ready to speak to her and asked her to leave.

Well, it looks like we will get to see Dhanalakshmi's full-blown drama in tonight's episode. And one thing has been revealed in the promo about the house captain. We now know that Myna Nandhini is the house captain, and she will not be nominated this week. Let us wait and see how the show goes before casting our votes to the contestants. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is being aired on Vijay Television and it is also being streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The streamer also broadcasts the show 24/7.