Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Former Contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar Lashes Out At Rachitha And Robert Master

And now Vanitha Vijayakumar has hit the headlines as the show's sixth season is being aired. In an interview with IndiaGlitz Tamil, the actor has spoken about the contestants of the current season, where she lashed out at the game strategy of Rachitha and Robert master. Talking about their behavior in the house, she stated that they are not behaving like it's a reality show and they don't know their decorum.

The reality show Bigg Boss is known for controversies. Contestants may come and go. But a few have managed to steal the show so much so that they are remembered and talked about even years after their stint in the reality show. A few examples of the Tamil version of the show are Julie from the first season and Vanitha Vijayakumar from the third season.

She said, "What nonsense is happening in the house? Rachitha is showing faces behind the back of Robert and acting as if all is well in front of him." Mentioning a viral clip that showed Robert master offering Rachitha a glass of orange juice, Vanitha said that the behavior was cheap as Robert asked Rachitha which side of the glass she used to sip the juice.

Advertisement

Vanitha also called out all the contestants and alleged that they have no self-respect. She said that the contestants know nothing but gossip and engage in romance. She also regretted helping Robert get inside the house, and stated that he has been projecting himself in a bad light and unnecessarily engaging in unwanted drama.

She said, "He thinks he is director Cheran. But all he knows is to flirt with women. He asks the women contestants to offer him kisses and asks them to sit next to him all the time." She added that none of the contestants have ethics.

To recall, it was rumored earlier that Vanitha and Robert were once in a relationship. Later, she brushed it off saying that their announcement about the romantic relationship was merely a publicity stunt for their film 'MGR Sivaji Rajini Kamal.' Robert master also agreed that it was indeed a publicity stunt.