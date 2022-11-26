Bigg Boss Tamil 6:  GP Muthu Is So Naive And Innocent, Opines Former Contestant Thamaraiselvi

Much to the shock of his fans, GP Muthu chose to discontinue the show, as he missed his family and fell sick.

He was expected to continue for a long and be part of the show for he was considered perfect Bigg Boss material.

GP Muthu is an Indian Youtuber and TikTok user who gained fame for his native dialect and funny one-liner. He was also one of the most anticipated Bigg Boss contestants. Fans created a fan army for him on social media and his presence inside the house increased the TRP rate.

Meanwhile, Thamaraiselvi, a former Bigg Boss contestant shared her opinion about GP Muthu. In a private interview hosted by Behindwoods TV, a youtube channel, Thamaraiselvi and her husband said, "GP Muthu is naive and innocent. He had called us before entering the show. He said that he took inspiration from me to appear in the show. Since he doesn't know the tactics of survival inside the house, the housemates are mocking and making fun of him".

Further in the interview, Thamaraiselvi said, "Contestants of this season are under the impression that being a fighting cock is the only way to survive in the show. In our season heated arguments arose only after 7, or 8 weeks. But in this season they have started to argue right from day one".

"I don't watch the Bigg Boss show fully. But I like to watch promos, snippets, and reviews of the show. I understand happening in the house from that".

"Imman Annachi and Iyyki Berry are the ones who didn't pretend for the show. I am still in touch with them, especially since Iyyki is like a family to me. She helped me financially and I can reach out to her for any personal help, anytime".

"But whoever I thought to be close to me, changed once the show ended. It seems that they faked the show. I tried reaching out to them twice or thrice, but they didn't respond. Priyanka Deshpande talks to me for more than an hour whenever I call her", Thamaraiselvi said when the host asked about her relationship with her fellow contestants.

Thamaraiselvi is a South Indian drama artist and is one of the contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil season 5. She also participated in Bigg Boss Ultimate and BB Jodigal, a dance reality show along with her husband.