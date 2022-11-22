Bigg Boss Tamil 6: He Is Dangerous, Nivaashiyni Opens Up After The Elimination

Nivaashiyni aka Niva is the latest contestant from the Bigg Boss house. Though she was in the hot seat, her elimination was nearly confirmed only at the last minute as she had received the least votes compared to the other nominees.

Nivaashiyini's journey inside the Bigg Boss house didn't have many interesting episodes as she was almost always zoned out. But her alleged closeness with one of her housemates Asal Kolaar became a topic of controversy among the audience.

It was also considered one of the reasons for her elimination, media reports claim.

Nivaashiyni has always been an active social media user. She has nearly 98.9k followers on Instagram. Post her eviction, Nivaashiyni took to social media to thank her supporters. She posted a status on Instagram. The status read, "Thank you all for all your love and support throughout my journey in Bigg boss season 6. I appreciate it with all my heart". She also shared a few of her fan-made posters and thanked them for their support.