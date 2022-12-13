Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Housemates Are Ganging Up Against Azeem, Says Vanitha Vijayakumar

In her latest review, Vanitha said that all the housemates are ganging up against Azeem because of jealously. She said, "I won't say that Azeem is self-boasting. As a former contestant, it means a lot to get appreciated and get noticed for the good things that we do. And Azeem is getting noticed. Fans are applauding every time host Kamal Haasan says that he has been saved. So, he is talking about it."

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is the talk of the town in Tamil Nadu. With fans' opinion about the show and their discussions about the contestants online, the show is trending on the microblogging website, Twitter every day. And former housemate Vanitha Vijayakumar has been reviewing the season ever since its inception.

"But the other housemates are jealous of him and they are speaking badly of him. Azeem should not lose control now. He has to know that he is being triggered and act accordingly. He should not given in and keep continuing the game as he planned to play," Vanitha said.

For the unversed, Azeem is being nominated for eviction almost week and he is almost always the first person to be announced on being in the safe zone. So, it is pretty much clear that he has so much fans' support and his gameplay is being liked by the show's fans.

Speaking of evictions, this week, Azeem, ADK, Janany, Rachitha, Manikandan, and Vikraman are the contestants who are nominated for eviction. And going by the unofficial polling websites, Azeem is the contestant to have received the maximum number of votes this time too. Manikandan and ADK are in the danger zone with fewer votes.

This week, Myna Nandhini von the captaincy task so housemates were not allowed to nominate her as the house rule does not permit housemates to name the house captain for eviction. Hosted by Kamal Haasan, the show is being aired on Vijay Television and on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from the regular show timings, fans can also watch a 24/7 live coverage of it on the streamer.