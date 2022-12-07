Bigg Boss Tamil 6: 'I Like Azeem's Honesty Towards The Game,' Says Queency

The much-anticipated contestant, GP Muthu, opted out of the show voluntarily. Following this, other contestants, including Shanthi, Asal Kolar, Sherina, Maheshwari, Robert Master, and recently Queency, were evicted from the house each weekend for receiving the least votes.

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss had been receiving mixed responses since its launch. The show, which was launched on Vijay TV in October with 21 contestants on board, saw eliminations every week. The show has now aired for more than 57 days and has steadily gained viewership.

Queency, who was initially expected to be an interesting performer inside the house, turned out to be a soft-spoken contestant who eventually adopted a more relaxed attitude toward the tasks.

She was condemned for procrastinating household chores and tasks and was often found sleeping.

Her laid-back attitude received criticism from her fellow housemates and also ended up on the nomination list.

Queency initially shared a good friendship with Azeem, but she eventually chose to distance herself from him. It was speculated that Azeem's aggressive behaviour could have led her to stay away from him.

Meanwhile, after her elimination, Queency went live on Instagram, answering the questions of her fans.

In one question about her top favourite contestants, Queency listed Shivin, Vikraman, Manikanta, and Azeem. She further said, "I like Azeem's honesty towards the game, though it is abusive and aggressive at times."

To another question asking her opinion about Azeem, she said, "As I said earlier, I like his gameplay. We can't make fun of any contestant's gameplay because inside the BB house, we had to deal with food rationing, no contact with the outside world, and the stress of daily tasks. This eventually tires us mentally. He is one of the strongest players. But he could have voiced his opinions softly. However, all of his points are almost correct."

After her eviction, Queency was seen enjoying herself with her close friends.

She shared a few adorable snaps on her social media handle. She was seen meeting Sherina and Robert in person.

Both Sherina and Queency had a video call with Nivaa while they were together, and they both shared a screenshot of the same.

