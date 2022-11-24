Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Is Queency Trying To Hit On VJ Kathiravan? Unseen Video Reveals

Queency, one of the Bigg Boss contestants who is condemned for being non-participative in any of the house tasks, has received wrath from audiences for roaming around the house just like any other house property and not BB content material.

Earlier it was speculated that Bigg Boss was giving special exemptions to Queency inside the house.

Queency was often seen claiming that she is sick and not able to do household chores. She had claimed that she can't wash vessels, the reason being her skin problems, and not participating in physical tasks due to health issues to name a few. Almost in every task Queency gives an excuse to escape.

The recent one was that she can't chew onions and had requested the doctor to prescribe a special food for her (a chicken dish claim Twitterati). In one of the unseen clips, it was seen that the doctor has granted her request and had prescribed the same. Queency was seen thanking the doctor in front of the camera.

Meanwhile, in yet another unseen video, Queency was seen discussing with VJ Kathiravan about wearing the same colored outfit for the next day.

The next day when the housemates were sitting in the hall, she had allegedly asked Shivin to sit aside, leaving space for VJ Kathiravan to sit next to her. Queency was seen wearing a grey Tee. VJ Kathiravan then appears in the scene wearing a shirt of the same shade and sitting next to Queency. Ayesha immediately put her foot in her mouth saying if Queency feels there is unnecessary gap between both them, for which Queency blushed. VJ Kathiravan was also seen grinning.

This video has attracted mixed comments. While few say that this is the only thing that Queency was seen actively performing, few went on to say it is a prank played by Queency and Kathiravan to tease Shivin.

Earlier, Shivin too had openly expressed her emotions to Kathiravan. Although VJ Kathiravan seemed to have avoided getting involved in such fling stories inside the house, this is not the first time that Bigg Boss house witnesses such casual fling stories. It has been there almost every season.

Watch the latest episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 on the Vijay Tamil channel or tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the 24*7 live of this show.