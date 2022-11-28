Bigg Boss Tamil 6: It’s Myna Nandhini Vs Rachitha This Week!

Though the promo did not reveal whom Myna Nandhini and Rachitha nominated for eviction, fans who watched the 24/7 live broadcast of the show on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar quickly revealed on Twitter that they both nominated each other and that too in a pretty intimidating manner. While we are yet to catch a glimpse of the high-voltage drama, it is pretty clear with the posts on Twitter that tonight's episode would be pretty dramatic.

With the promos released so far for the sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss, one can understand that the contestants faced open nomination in the latest nomination process. And the nomination process has been the talk of the town as it involved an intimidating process. Contestants were asked to apply cream on to the face of those whom they wished to nominate for elimination.

It looks like Myna nominated Rachitha and Rachitha nominated Myna. Most of the fans have been offering their support to Rachitha though we don't know the reason. Meanwhile, in the promo released by the makers, it has been revealed that Manikandan nominated Queency and Rachitha. While Dhanalakshmi nominated Queency and Kathiravan, Ayesha nominated Janany.

Azeem, on the other hand, nominated Queency saying that she has not come out of her comfort zone. ADK nominated Dhanalakshmi after a quarrel with her during the nomination process. Meanwhile, fans revealed that Azeem won the captaincy task. We don't know what the task is yet. But since he won the captaincy task, it is understood that he would be safe as housemates cannot nominate the house captain for elimination.

As far as the latest elimination is concerned, Robert Master is the latest contest to get eliminated from the house as predicted by the unofficial polls. Host Kamal Haasan announced the same on Sunday. The full list of nominees for the week will be revealed when the episode goes on air on Monday. Let us wait till then The reality show is being aired on Vijay television and also on Disney+ Hotstar. The streamer also offers a 24/7 live broadcast of the show for fans to watch the house proceedings anytime.