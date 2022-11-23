Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Janany Breaks Down Emotionally To Amuthavanan, Says She Is Feeling Weaker

This relationship between Janany and Amuthavanan was questioned by Vikraman, who alleged that Amuthavanan has been influencing Janany's game. He also mentioned it in front of the housemates and Janany was taken aback. She broke down saying that she is an adult and she can decide for herself.

Janany Kunaseelan is one player of this season, who enjoys massive fandom outside the Bigg Boss house. She shares a friendly rapport with everyone in the house, especially Amuthavanan. He happens to be his close confidante and she approaches him always for moral support and guidance.

This became a hot topic of discussion ever since Vikraman openly mentioned it during the weekend episode.

Later the same issue was brought before the courtroom task by Amuthavanan. He and Janany were confronted by Vikraman. Even while the Judge (ADK) pronounced that the allegation is false, he never opined that Vikraman's accusation isn't completely wrong.

All these drained Janany and she was seen discussing it with Amuthavanan during lunch hours over the dining table.

She said that she is feeling low and is getting weaker day by day. Further, she claimed that she wanted to clarify the issue but she was being denied a chance. She broke down emotionally while saying these lines.

Amuthavanan pacified her and motivated her that she is one of the bravest contestants in the house who confronted rule breakers with ease.

Janany is a model, VJ, and news reader hailing from Sri Lanka. Janany started her career as a model and acted in many TV commercials like Swarnalaya Jewellery ads, etc. Then she joined the IBC TV channel as a News Reader and an anchor.

She has a huge fan following for her cute behavior and her Srilankan Tamil accent.

Another shocking video surfaced on the internet today. It is seen that Amuthavanan is watching creepily around the toilet area and is seen peeping through the gap in the ladies bathroom. The audio of the video was muted.

It is also shown that one of the women contestants is bathing inside it, though it is not clear if it was Janani or Shivin.

