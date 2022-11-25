Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Kamal Haasan Discharged From Hospital, Will He Host This Weekend Episode?

As questioned in Filmibeat earlier, it is now uncertain if Kamal Haasan will host the weekend episode or will someone else step into his shoes temporarily.

As reported yesterday, Kamal Haasan was admitted to a city-based hospital after he had a mild fever and cough. The hospital reports however said that Kamal Haasan was stable and would require complete rest for the next couple of days.

Kamal has been serving as the show's host ever since its inception a few years back. This is not the first time Kamal Haasan and the producers of the show are facing this contingent situation where Kamal couldn't play the host of the show.

Last year, the Vikram star contracted COVID-19 and actress Ramya Krishnan was roped in as the host. Though she hosted the show briefly, she was lauded for taking up several unspoken issues.

Even before that, when the OTT version of Tamil Bigg Boss was launched last year, Kamal was present during the opening day and introduced the contestants, too. He also hosted the show for a few weeks. Later, he opted out as he was busy with other commitments. When he opted out, Tamil star Silambarasan TR replaced him and completed the OTT version of Bigg Boss.

However, there are no official announcements from Vijay TV's side on the weekend host.

So, we will have to wait and watch who gets to replace Kamal this time around. But there are also possibilities for Kamal to host the show this weekend too, as the news about his discharge is going around. Known to fulfill his commitment, one can only speculate that Kamal Haasan will return to the sets to host the show and in the worst case connect via online conference. He had earlier done the same, to introduce Ramya Krishnan as the show's host.

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 was launched in October this year. The upcoming weekend will mark the season's seventh week. The show is being aired on Vijay Television. Alternatively, fans can watch it on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, too, where a 24/7 broadcast of the reality show is also available. Dhanalakshmi, Azeem, Ram, Manikantan, Amudhavanan, Kathiravan, and Robert are the housemates who have been nominated for eviction.