Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ‘Kamal Haasan’s Episodes Cover Up Unfair Issues,’ Reveals VJ Maheshwari

Talking with IndiaGlitz, Maheshwari opened up about the incident when Sheriina allegedly had a head injury. After the incident, host Kamal Haasan roasted her during the weekend episode and said that no such injury happened. Maheshwari, however, has stated that Sheriina did suffer a head injury and she went to the medical room for it.

It is only usual for Bigg Boss contestants to take part in interviews and talk shows after their exit from the house. While VJ Maheshwari is the latest contestant to get evicted from the house, her first interview has now surfaced online. In the interview, Maheshwari has opened up on issues that were allegedly 'covered up' during Kamal Haasan's episodes on weekends.

She said the injury was minor and did not need any treatment, but it did happen. She added, "During Kamal Haasan sir's episode, several wrong things were justified, several right things were condemned, and so many important issues were covered up. We contestants cannot do anything but go with the flow."

Maheshwari was evicted from the house last Sunday when host Kamal Haasan gave her the exit card. However, after coming out of the house, she shared a video, where she said that she has no regrets and thanked her fans for sharing love and affection.

She added, "As a single woman, I am going to give back all the love that I have been given. To all those fans who sent me messages on WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, I read each and every message, and thank you so much for standing by my side. I also read the messages of fans who shared information about their personal life and struggle. I want you all to stay strong and keep trying no matter how huge the obstacles are."

Meanwhile, it is reported that Maheshwari took a remuneration of Rs. 2.5-3 lakh per episode of her participation in the show. Since she was in the house for more than three weeks, the show would've earned her Rs. 14-15 lakh approximately.