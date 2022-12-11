Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Kamal Haasan’s Open Advice To Vikraman Gets Fans Divided On Twitter

Bigg Boss Tamil’s sixth season is almost nearing its finale and we are half way through the show. And the internet is still divided on whom they support and whom the oppose. Unlike other seasons where almost all fans had one most-favourite contestant, this time around, almost all the contestants have a huge fanbase.

And on Sunday’s episode, host Kamal Haasan addressed the housemates reviewing their activities from Monday to Friday. As usual, he was speaking with everyone about their tasks. When he spoke to Vikraman, he said, “I took my time to talk to you as I am not trying to advise you, but only making you understand a few things. Like you criticize others, you should also be open for criticism.” “You have got work to do outside. Being a politician, it is important to be aware all the times. Whether we are going to oppose each other or stand by each other, we are here to stay,” Haasan further added.

This got the fans divided. While some said it was right for Kamal Haasan to point it out to him, others felt that he was being biased. Some fans also thanked Haasan for telling him this advise and making him more stronger.

A fan wrote, “Good that #Vikraman got this feedback from KH. Definitely needs to be better at being receptive to criticism. Hope he improves on that. #BiggBossTamil #BiggBossTamil6”

Another fan stated on Twitter, “Why @ikamalhaasan so much favoring #OorKelaviADK? Misogynist chameleon #ADK giving advices to #Vikraman. What an irony this show is.”

A fan thanked Haasan saying, “Thank you @ikamalhaasan sir, I sincerely believe #Vikraman would fully absorb that word by word. Be strong, Vikraman”

Another fan stated that Haasan’s advise would have motivated Vikraman. He wrote, “#Vikraman's entire criticism is based on the expectations people have of him! Haters were spreading this as negative. It is obviously very positive for #vikraman! He was motivated to voice out more than he already is!”

The show is being aired on Vijay television and on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can also watch a 24/7 live telecast of the reality show on the streamer.