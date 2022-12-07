Bigg Boss Tamil 6: 'Kathir Is My Good Friend'; Queency Opens Up For The First Time After Elimination

Accordingly, Queency went live on Instagram and answered the questions from her fans.

It is a norm for BB contestants to share their experiences inside the house after eviction.They start giving interviews to private channels and try to stay in the limelight by opening up about the happenings and controversies inside the house.

In one question that talked about the controversy surrounding her and Kathir, she said, "Kathir is a good friend of mine. It is not a crush or any other lovey-dovey relationship, as the audience speculates. It is not me who has a crush on Kathir." Queency smirked while saying this.

It can be recalled that Shivin had admitted that she has a crush on Kathir in one of the episodes. Also, Queency joined hands with Ayesha to mock Shivin.

Queency said that her relationship with Robert Master was one of the most unexpected bonds to have formed in the Bigg Boss house, and she will treasure it for life. She also said Robert Master is very caring and childlike at heart.

While answering another question about her favourite contestants, Queency listed out Shivin, Vikraman, Manikanta, and Azeem. She further opined that Azeem is honest towards the game; however, he can reduce his aggressiveness during arguments.

One of the fans questioned her take on who would emerge as the winner of the show. Queency responded that Shivin should win the game because she gives her all to all tasks and has good interpersonal skills. Further, Queency opined that Shivin always motivates whenever one feels low. Queency reiterated that it is purely her personal opinion.

The Bigg Boss show was launched in October with 21 contestants. GP Muthu, Azeem, Robert master, Ayesha, Sheriin, Manikandan, Rachitha, Ram, ADK, Janany, Shanthi master, Maheshwari, VJ Kathiravan, Queency, Nivaashiyni, Dhanalakshmi, Shivin, Vikraman, Amuthavanan, "Myna" Nandhini, and Asal Kolar were chosen as the contestants.

After several nominations and evictions, the house has 13 contestants now, with Queency being the most recent one to exit the reality show.

During Sunday's episode, the show's host, Kamal Haasan, hinted at a double eviction. In addition, rumours about wild card entries are circulating on social media. We will have to wait until this weekend to know who will be the next one to be evicted from the show.

The sixth season of Bigg Boss is being aired on Vijay Television from Monday to Friday between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., while on weekends, the show starts at 9:30 p.m. and goes on until 11:00 p.m. The reality show is also available on Disney+ Hotstar, an OTT platform.