Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Kathir, Shivin's Roast Task Leaves Fans Unimpressed

In one such event, a series of videos surfaced online on Tuesday featuring Kathir and Shivin. In it, they can be seen performing the roast task, trying to pull each other's legs. However, netizens found it hardly funny. It shows Karthir merely mimicking Shivin and there is no roast as such. On the other hand, Shivin simply says the routine followed by Kathir and did not roast him.

The sixth and latest season of Tamil Bigg Boss was launched last month and has been receiving a warm welcome from fans ever since. Like in all the other seasons, fans are religiously following the events that are unfolding in the house this time around, too. While the show is being discussed on social media, fans are sharing videos from the unseen footage also.

Fans have been sharing the videos saying that they were not funny. Some fans, who were waiting to see the roast episode, caught a glimpse of the episode through the video and expressed how disappointed they are.

Meanwhile, in one of the promos released by the makers, Jajany was seen roasting Robert Master. Another promo showed Azeem reading out a different task, in which the Bigg Boss house is announced to be converted into a museum. The contestants were asked to act like kings and queens and subjects of the kingdom. The promos did not reveal who get to be the rulers and who will be the subjects of the kingdom.

Another video surfaced recently, which showed Ram and ADK engaging in gossiping sessions with the other contestants. They were seen gossiping with Azeem about with Kathir, they spoke ill about Azeem. Seeing them involved in ugly gossip, netizens suggested host Kamal Haasan air a 'kurum padam' to the housemates. Will the Universal Star lend an ear the requests and air a 'kurum padam'? Let us wait and watch.

The show is aired on Vijay Television from Monday to Friday from 10 pm to 11 pm, whereas the weekend episodes go on air at 9:30 pm till 11 pm.