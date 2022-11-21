Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Know Who Are All Nominated For Eviction On 7th Week

The seventh week of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 could prove to be a tough one as Dhanalakshmi, Azeem, Ram, Manikantan, Amudhavanan, Kathiravan, and Robert will face eviction. The aforementioned housemates have received the maximum votes to face eviction. Let us wait and see which contestants try to turn things to work in their favor and who fails to do so.

As Monday is here, fans of Bigg Boss would probably be waiting for the makers to announce the names of candidates who will face eviction on the upcoming weekend's episode. As revealed in the promo, the nomination was done via an open task. Dhanalakshmi and Azeem are those who received the maximum votes for the nomination. If you want to know who are all nominated for eviction, you have come to the right place.

Meanwhile, Myna Nandhini has been selected as the captain of the house for the week. But it did not go well with everyone. Dhanalakshmi was seen engaging in a fight with the housemates after Bigg Boss announced Nandhini's name as the house captain for the week. Even as the other contestants tried to pacify her, she did not calm down and asked them to leave her alone.

Another promo released by the makers shows Dhanalakshmi engaging in a fight with Shivin. As the latter came to have a conversation with the former about the cooking team, Dhanalakshmi was seen telling her not to talk with her and leave her alone. She was also seen crying out loud after having an emotional breakdown.

Meanwhile, Dhanalakshmi was in a danger zone last week when she faced eviction. She, however, got saved as her fans and supporters started voting her more. Let us wait and see how things work for her this time around. One can watch the show on Vijay television from 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm on weekdays, while on weekends, the show is aired from 9:30 pm to 11:00 pm. It is also being streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. A 24/7 live broadcast is also being aired on the streamer. Kamal Haasan hosts the show on weekends.