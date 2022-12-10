Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Manikanda Reveals Myna Nandhini’s Whopping Remuneration To Dhanalakshmi

Remunerations of celebrities have never failed to surprise fans. And when it comes to Bigg Boss contestants, reactions are even higher as it is a reality game show, they are given a luxurious home and they gain massive popularity, too. As we have been reading about the remunerations of contestants almost every day, now, a housemate has revealed the salary of his fellow housemate.

In a recent video that is going viral on social media, Manikanda revealed the remuneration of Myna Nandhini while engaging in a conversation with Dhanalakshmi. He said that the actor has been receiving Rs. 1.5 lakh for a day and Dhanalakshmi calculated the amount deriving to the conclusion that she would take home a minimum of Rs. 90 lakh with this reality show. This surprised not only Dhanalakshmi but also the fans. Dhanalakshmi stated in the video that she has done nothing to get that kind of whopping amount, and several fans seem to have agreed with her.

Myna entered as a wildcard contestant and has been receiving equal amounts of criticism and support from the netizens ever since she entry to the house. Meanwhile, it is expected that Ram and Ayesha will get out of the house this Sunday as part of the eviction process. It was announced last week that there will be two evictions this time around.

But AKD is also in the danger zone. So, the result may change anytime. We will have to wait till the news is announced officially. In the promo released by the makers, host Kamal Haasan can be seen saying that the housemates have been trying to mask their true selves in order to gain votes. But their true faces are revealed eventually. He did not hint at who would walk out of the house.

Vijay television airs the show. It is being telecasted from Monday to Friday between 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm. On the weekends, when Kamal Haasan appears, the show starts at 9:30. Fans can also watch it on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, where a live stream of the show is also available.