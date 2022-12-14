Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Myna Nandhini’s Husband Yogi Lashes At Body-Shamers Who Trolled Her

The recent captaincy task in Tamil Bigg Boss 6 has been a topic of controversy ever since Monday’s episode was aired. Fans have been trolling the contestants after taking part in the task. Titled 'Baby diaper task,’ the contestants were asked to wear what looked like adult diapers and they were asked to collect water from inflatable pools kept beside them with the diapers. Later, they were asked to squeeze water out of the diapers with chairs provided to them. Whoever collected the maximum amount of water was declared the winner.

Following the task, Myna Nandhini won it by collecting the maximum amount of water and beating Amudhavanan and Rachitha. But some fans did not consider the task to be a fun one. They started commenting on it and some even went to the extent of body-shaming the contestants who took part in the task. Lashing at them, Nandhini’s husband appeared in an interview and condemned them.

He said, “We know there will be criticism for contestants who take part in Bigg Boss. But body shaming is not right. Not just the trolls, people are not coming in support of contestants who are body-shaming the housemates. Fans are coming in support of Azeem and Vikraman when they are being trolled. But why is no one objecting to this?”

He added, “This will affect Myna's confidence. While sending her outfits every weekend, we always be very careful so that it doesn't affect her modesty. So, this body-shaming is not okay. I know how much she suffers physically from several health issues. Despite that, she is doing her best to entertain the fans of the show.”

Speaking of the show, Azeem, ADK, Janany, Rachitha, Manikandan, and Vikraman are the contestants who are nominated for eviction this week. By far, Azeem has received the maximum votes and he is in the safe zone. ADK and Manikandan have received the least number of votes so far, and they are in the danger zone. Vijay television airs the reality show, which is also being streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The streamer also broadcasts the show live 24/7.