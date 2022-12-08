Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Myna Nandhini's Whopping Remuneration Leaves Fans Surprised

While few take the road of righteousness and smart play, others tend to show their aggressive side. Others take a more relaxed approach, attempting to make the show funnier with their strategies.

The contestants in the Bigg Boss house are paid based on their fame and celebrity status. The longer they stay inside the house, the more they take home in terms of remuneration. Hence, the contestants try to give their best to ensure their stay inside the BB house.

Myna Nandhini, who is known for playing comical roles in movies as well as in television serials, entered the Bigg Boss house as a contestant who could ensure entertainment in the house. However, she was criticised by the Bigg Boss fans for taking a lethargic approach to the tasks and gossiping about housemates.

Myna Nandhini shares a close friendship with her fellow house mate, Manikantan, and they have both appeared together earlier in a dance reality show.

Meanwhile, in one of the clips that are going viral on social media, Manikanta is seen making fun of Nandhini for not giving her best for the remuneration that she would receive after the show. Dhanalakshmi, who was also in the scene, was awestruck to know Nandhini's remuneration details. Dhanalakshmi couldn't believe her ears, and from her reaction, one can understand that she is getting paid less than the Vijay TV celebrities.

The clip is from the Bigg Boss live stream in the Disney+Hotstar app. According to the video, Nandhini agreed to a weekly salary of 1.5 lakhs.

Fans are surprised and are seen reacting to this video.

Meanwhile, the earnings of recently evicted contestant Queency have been revealed. According to media reports, she was roped in for a payment of nearly 15,000 rupees per day. This means she would have received approximately Rs. 8 lakh for her 54-day stay inside the Bigg Boss house.

The show airs on Vijay Television and is available on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. A 24/7 live broadcast is also available on the OTT platform for fans to watch the proceedings whenever they want. Stay tuned with us to get more exciting updates about the reality show.