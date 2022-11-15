Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Netizens Call ADK & Ram ‘The Best Gossip Partners’

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is pacing up! With contestants gossiping about each other and the intense tasks, things are spicing up slowly. The last few weeks we saw the weakest of contestants getting eliminated from the house and now, the housemates are doing their best to survive in the house for longer. While some of their acts are being lauded by the people, some are receiving the wrath of netizens.

And on Tuesday, the talk of the town is the hot gossip that happened between ADK and Ram on Monday's episode. After the episode aired, netizens have been pouring Twitter with their take on the duo. A fan called out how they both gossip about VJ Kathiravan when they are conversing with Azeem and when they are discussing with Azeem, Kathiravan becomes their subject of discussion.

Some fans stated that host Kamal Haasan should air a 'kurum padam' to the housemates revealing the true face of ADK and Ram. They stated that both Azeem and Kathiravan should know what Ram and ADK spoke behind their backs. While the show already saw its 'kurum padam', another one on the shenanigans of Ram and ADK will bring more drama into the house and more conflicts among the housemates!

Meanwhile, in the latest promo released on Monday, it can be seen that the next task for the contestants will be a roast. Housemates are asked to roast one another and whoever gets the maximum score would be declared the winner of the task. We don't know yet, what kind of reward would be offered to the winner. Let us wait and see who ends up as the winner.

On Monday, the new captain of the house was also declared. This time around, Manikandan has become the captain. A task was performed by the housemates, which saw them fighting in a ring. They were seen pushing each other and the last person to stay inside the ring was declared the winner. Accordingly, Manikandan won the task after beating the likes of Rachita, Vikraman, and Amudhavanan.