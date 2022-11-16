Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Netizens Take A Dig At Amudhavanan For Body Shaming Janany

In the latest one, netizens pointed out that he has been insensitive towards another contestant Janany. Apparently, when Janany was eating he said, "Janany don't eat too much, otherwise you will get fat and no one will marry you." As soon as he made such an insensitive comment, Shivin jumped in and told him that it was not a nice thing to say.

Day by day, the conversations about Tamil Bigg Boss's sixth season are increasing. And of late, Amudhavanan has been occupying the headlines, but not for good reasons. A couple of days back, he received backlash of netizens for playing with Shivin near the changing room while she was trying to change her outfit. And now, he is back for yet another controversial reason.

Netizens also condemned that Janany did not take a stand against Amudhavanan for making the remark. They added that she did not voice out because the comment was made by Amudhavanan, and if it had been Azeem, Vikraman, or Ayesha, she would have made a huge scene out of this. Some pointed out the other time when he made a similar remark, saying that Janany's face was 'growing fat.'

This did not go well with the show's fans and they called him out saying that it was not very nice of him to say such a thing. Some lauded Shivin for taking the right stand, while others took a dig at Janany, too for not speaking anything against him when he said so.

Meanwhile, with the promos released so far, it looks like fans are in for a high-voltage drama on Wednesday's episode. All three promos showed the housemates yelling and screaming at each other. Azeem is seen saying that he would spit on the food served to Vikraman, to which the latter lost his cool and yelled back at him. The contestants are seen in the costume of kings, queens, and their subjects as a part of the latest task. Let us want and see how the episode goes!