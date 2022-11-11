Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Netizens Troll Janany After She Cries Out Loud In Promo Video

The sixth season of the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss is proving to be nothing less than the previous seasons. With viral videos and fans pointing out the contestants’ tactics to stay in the house, the show is all over the internet. And this time around, even the promo videos are attracting attention.

In one of the promo videos released by the makers from Friday’s episode, Janany is seen crying her heart out requesting the other housemates not to argue and fight after being named as the worst performer in the latest task. The video shows the other contestants consoling her by sharing hugs with her.

The video, however, did not go well with the fans of the show. Netizens have been trolling Janany left, right, and center right after the video was dropped by the makers. While some call it her tactic to grab attention, others say that she is merely acting and it was not genuine.

A fan shared photo collages of Janany which points out how she cries out one moment and the next moment, she grins ear to ear. Sharing it, the fan wrote, “Nadigayar Thilagam 2.0” which translates to “Queen of acting 2.0.”

A fan opined that she is siding with a strong contestant and has a meltdown whenever anyone calls it out. He wrote, “#Janany s game plan is safely sailing with vijay TV product #Amudhavanan as far as she can. So when someone calling it out, there comes a #Janany s melt down. Cheap drama. I thought she was genuine and cute (sic).

The other promos released so far also show the high-voltage drama that we will get to witness in tonight’s episode. One of the promos shows Amudhavanan and Mani fighting with each other over a task. While Mani alleged that the former hit him, Amudhavanan denied his claims.

Another promo shows the contestants selecting the best and worst performers in the latest task. Obviously, it did not go well, as some contestants are seen subtly expressing their disagreements while others are seen going into defensive mode.