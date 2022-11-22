Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Nivaashiyni's First Reaction Post Elimination From The Show

After an action-filled week, it was speculated that Robert master or Ayesha would be eliminated from the house for receiving the least votes. But in a change of events overnight, their vote counts increased and it was Nivaashiyni who was evicted from the house for receiving the least votes.

The eviction happened on Sunday's episode as always.

While there could be various reasons for her eviction, the prominent reasons could be her language barrier, closeness with fellow contestant Asal Kolaar and her lack of impressive performance on the show.

Nivaashiyni was feeling depressed after Asal Kolaar's eviction. She was reportedly close with him and only him. They were so involved with themselves and their behavior was not appreciated by the audience. Hence they evicted Asal.

